On November 15, 2021 Sister Marina Rose Parisi (nee Virginia Catherine Parisi), a very lively 89-year-old Toppenish, WA resident, passed away unexpectedly at Trios Kennewick Hospital, less than two days after a sudden attack of severe pancreatitis. A member of the Catholic order of Sisters of the Holy Names of Jesus and Mary for more than 66 years, she was born in an Italian immigrant farming community in upstate New York (Clayville) in 1932. From 1939-1945 her family was in Italy where she attended her first five grades. After two years back in upstate New York, the family moved to Seattle where she graduated from Immaculate High School. After joining the SNJM Sisters, she started her life’s primary ministry of teaching little children, mostly poor or underserved, and also teaching religion and sacramental preparation. After 19 years in western Washington and Oregon, she went to Peru, became fluent in her third language, Spanish, and served for 17 years as teacher and principal in Arequipa. On returning to the USA, she served in Wapato as Director of Religious Education, retired after 14 years and moved to Toppenish. She was still serving as SNJM Mission Centre Coordinator for Yakima Valley SNJM Sisters and Associates and volunteering as singing teacher at Heritage University’s Early Learning Center. Her Parisi family relatives in western Washington and in southern California were very important to her, and she frequently called or wrote to them. Her parents and several siblings preceded her in death. Her sister Mary Kurfess and brother Salvatore Parisi, as well as numerous devoted nieces and nephews, survive her. Her Rosary is at Colonial Funeral Home, Toppenish, Friday, 4:00 pm. The funeral Mass is on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 1:00 pm, at St. Aloysius Church, followed by a celebratory gathering in the parish hall. More information is available at heggiescolonialfuneralhome.com.
