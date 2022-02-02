Gaffney Funeral Home
Sister Ann Marie Lustig, OP (Mary Laura) died peacefully at St. Joseph Residence in Seattle on January 17, 2022.
A native of Bakersfield, California, she was the daughter of the late Laura and Bernard Lustig. She attended St. Francis School, kindergarten through eighth grade and then Garces Memorial High School.
Sister Ann Marie entered the Dominican novitiate in 1961 and made her final profession in 1968. She attended Seattle University, College of Sister Formation and received her Bachelor of Arts in Social Science in 1968; her Master of Arts in Theology from St. Mary’s College, Moraga, CA in 1978, and her Master of Arts in Administration and Curriculum from Gonzaga University, Spokane, WA in 1987.
Following a number of years in elementary and secondary education, Sister Ann Marie began over 35 years of ministry with the Christian Brothers. First at the Christian Brothers Retreat House in St. Helena, CA followed by teaching and administration in Lasalle schools in Pasadena, CA, Milwaukie, OR and Yakima, WA.
Sister Ann Marie was a dedicated teacher, author, curriculum developer and counselor. She loved working with young people sharing with them her passion for social justice and the Good News of the Gospel. She received many awards for excellence in teaching and in 1988 she was named the Lasallian Educator of the Year by the district of San Francisco.
In 1998 she came to Yakima as one of the founding members of LaSalle High School Yakima helping to shape the LaSalle vision and mission from its beginning. A life-long learner, she loved to inspire her students with that same passion especially for faith and justice issues.
In 2008 she was honored by the Christian Brothers with a letter of Affiliation bestowing on her the title of Affiliate.
In 2011 she was elected to the Leadership Team of the Dominican Sisters and served in this position until 2018.
In addition to her religious community, Sister Ann Marie is survived by her brothers and sisters: Andy Lustig, John (Leanne) Lustig, Barbara Lustig Hoppes, Marty Lustig Cox, Laura Lustig Croft (Ron), Claire Lustig, and Margaret Lustig. She is also survived by her niece Angela Madrigal and nephews Adam Lustig, Chris and Pat Cox.
A celebration of Sister Ann Marie’s life will take place February 8, at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church in Burien, WA. Inurnment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Tacoma.
Memorial donations may be made to the Dominican Sisters Retirement Fund at 935 Fawcett Ave., Tacoma, WA 98402 or to Sister Ann Marie Scholarship Fund, Lasalle High School, 3000 Lightning Way, Union Gap, WA 98903.
