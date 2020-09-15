Sirena Ruth John (Shippentower)

June 17, 1953 - September 12, 2020
Sirena passed peacefully at Virginia Mason Memorial, she was 67 years of age.
Sirena enjoyed her life as a homemaker, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She enjoyed doing many things in her life, watching kids play sports, and going to mountains to gather her traditional foods. She loved to beadwork and make baskets. Sirena enjoyed spending time with her family if her health permitted her to do so. Sirena also enjoyed traveling to casinos and traveling for Bingo tournaments.
She was preceded in her passing by her parents Henry J. Shippentower and Annie M. Shippentower (Miller); her spouse Nolan P. John Sr. and son Phillip L. John; her sisters Caroline R. Shippentower, Lynnette F Shippentower, and Ceceal Shippentower and her brothers Henry Shippentower Jr. and William Shippentower.
She is survived by her sister Leona Starr (Shippentower), brothers Tom J Shippentower Sr., Charlie J. Shippentower Sr., and Cary A Shippentower. She is also survived by 5 children, Julia John(Frank), Nolan P John Jr., Jaime John (Brandon), Francine Benson (Norman), and Dunbar John (Lois), also numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
