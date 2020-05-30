Valley Hills Funeral Home
Pastor Silvestre Franco Canseco, 77 years of age, from Toppenish, passed away on May 25, 2020 in Spokane, WA.
Pastor Canseco aired every Sunday at Radio KDNA for many years on his program, Tiempos de Fe y Oracion. He also aired on a TV program with Canticos de Alabansa with a great friend of his, Juan Garza. Pastor Canseco also set up a food bank in Granger known as El Pan de Cada Dia.
Pastor Canseco was one of a kind. Before he became a Pastor he was a leader and a guidance to others. In 1992, his ministry began at home with his wife and children, where he invited others to attend services at their home, soon after he was asked by friends and family members to bring the services to their homes. Pastor Canseco continued to go wherever doors opened to bring the word of our Lord Savior. As more families asked for services, Pastor Canseco was asked, “Why don’t we find a place where we can all worship together and you become our Pastor?”; which lead Pastor Canseco and others looking for a home where they can worship together. Pastor Canseco was able to get ahold of a location to hold services in the basement in the Radio KDNA building, eventually the group grew very fast making them realize that they were in need of a bigger space.
Radio KDNA was able to help with one of their buildings that was shaped as a barn, that’s when Silvestre Franco Canseco became a Pastor and named the 1st church Iglesia del Dios Vivo (Church of the Living God) in Granger, Washington in 1993. Pastor Canseco was one leader that taught many other members to become leaders, many of whom now are Pastors of their own church. Pastor Canseco was a founder of a second Iglesia Del Dios Vivo in Toppenish as of May of 2000, the planning of the 20th anniversary was set to be May 23 2020. Unfortunately, the service had to be canceled due to the pandemic; not only was it cancelled but our Good Lord called his warrior home.
Grandchildren, Jessica Canseco, Santiago Canseco, Rafael Vicente Canseco Jr. Jessie Canseco, Sylvia Martinez, Vanessa Anne Canseco, Jesenia Canseco, Ricardo Mendoza Jr, Daniel Jr Canseco, Estevan Canseco, Geovana Alicia Bernal Ferguson, Eliseo Samuel Bernal, Sergio Martinez 3rd, Mari Elena Canseco, Jennifer Canseco, Miguel Angel Mendoza, Anna Mireya Canseco, Neiva Canseco, Karina Martinez, Sylvestre Canseco Jr, Emmanuel Mendoza, Paula Leticia Canseco, Diana Canseco, Sergio Reynoso Canseco Jr, Paula Estela Reynoso Canseco, and Aliyah Isabella Canseco.
Great-grandchildren, Issac Cruzito Morales, Jennavicia P Canseco, Arisa Sophia Mutuberria, Amaya E Saucedo, Enzo M Saucedo, Marcos J De Lamora, Aviana M De La Mora, Genesis Alexandria Canseco, Estevan Alexander Canseco, Aaron Emmanuel Canseco, Nicholas Castiel Canseco, Alice Canseco, Reggie Lamont Jackson 3rd, Sebastian Jayce Martinez, Kaleb Alijah Martinez, Angelina Michelle Mendoza, Ricardo Mendoza 3rd, and Selena Isabella Canseco.
Pastor Franco Canseco left us to go be with his creator and to the love of his life Paula Mena Canseco.
Silvestre Franco Canseco is survived by Francisca Canseco, 90 years of age, oldest sister, children, Jesus & Reyna Canseco, Rafael Vicente & Leova Canseco, Juan Carlos & Leticia Canseco, Daniel & Janie Canseco, Bertha Canseco & Sergio Martinez, Maria Isabel & Gilbert Bernal, Angelica Maria Canseco, Mayte Lucecita & Sergio Reynoso, Sylvestre Franco Canseco, and Franco Jr. Canseco.
Silvestre Franco Canseco is preceded in death by loving wife Paula Mena Canseco, father Jesus Canseco, mother Celsa Barroso, and son Marcelito Canseco.
Viewing is on Friday May 29th, 2020 from 6-8 at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah.
Funeral services will be a Drive In Viewing Saturday May 30, 2020 at 941 W. Wapato Rd. from 10 am - 12 pm. Monday, June 1, 2020 immediate family will say their final goodbyes at Pastor Canseco’s home church Iglesia Del Dios Vivo in Toppenish, WA at 10 am. Burial will follow at Zillah Cemetery at 12:00 pm, open for public as well. Arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home in Zillah, WA.
Le dijo Jesús: —Yo soy la resurrección y la vida; el que cree en mí, aunque esté muerto, vivirá. Y todo aquel que vive y cree en mí, no morirá eternamente. ¿Crees esto?
Juan 11:25-26
