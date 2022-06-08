Shirley Y Hahner, 83, of Yakima went to Heaven on Tuesday May 31, 2022 in her home surrounded by family . Shirley was born in Yakima, WA on April 18,1939 to Raymond & Lottie Hiatt. Shirley met her second husband, Byron Hahner and later married on April 4, 1970. They were married for 49 years just shy of their 50th wedding anniversary. They were involved with The Timberwolves Jeep Club. She loved going to the beach in their RV. She loved watching her Mariners and Seahawks, often being teased from her grandchildren that she loved the wrong team. Shirley is survived by her son and daughter in law, Scott (Kristie) Therkelsen, her grandchildren & great-grandchildren, Ryan (Jace & Carter) Therkelsen, Chris Therkelsen (Kiara, Ethan & Chloe) Kelsie and her husband Martin (Hollie) Sanchez; her nieces, Paula Mentzer and Leanne Bender, and her nephew Pat (Debbie) Madill. She is preceded in death by her husband Byron, her oldest son James Therkelsen, her parents Raymond & Lottie Hiatt, her sisters Norma & Marianne and her brother Paul. Shirley was loved by her family and will be missed by all. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at West Hills Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.lepfuneralhome.com.
LOCAL FLORISTS
FUNERAL HOMES AND SERVICES
- Brookside Funeral Home
- Colonial Funeral Home
- Keith & Keith Funeral Home
- Langevin - El Paraíso Funeral Home
- Merritt Funeral Home
- Midstate Monuments
- Prosser Funeral Home
- Rainier Memorial
- Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
- Smith Funeral Homes & Crematory
- Steward & Williams Tribute & Cremation Center
- Terrace Heights Memorial Park
- Valley Hills Funeral Home
- West Hills Memorial Park
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook
Log in