Shirley V. Patton, 79, beloved wife and mother passed away on July 3, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow to complications of Covid-19. Shirley was born on December 22, 1940 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Virgil and Michele (Mickey) Clampitt. Shirley worked in the insurance business in the Yakima Valley for a number of years. She has resided at Ponderosa Retirement Community for the past 4 1/2 years and enjoyed socializing and playing games with her friends. She enjoyed camping, fishing and taking trips to Nevada. She is survived by her husband, Jerry Patton, Yakima, WA; her children, Scott Holtzclaw, Yakima, WA, Danny (Marciana) Holtzclaw, Yakima, WA, Michelle (Erik) Pedersen, Mount Vernon, WA, Kathy Holtzclaw, Cedartown, GA, and Carla Ketola, Grangeville, ID. She is also survived by her three step-children, Eileen (Butch) Worley, West Point, KY, Donna Hoppis, Selah, WA and Steve Patton, Vancouver, WA; brothers, Bill Rush of MT and David Clampitt, ID. She is survived by 20 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Buddy Clampitt, and infant daughter, Angela. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Rainier Memorial Center, Yakima, WA.
