Shirley T. Schademan, 85, of Zillah, WA, became our guardian angel on December 3, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home. Shirley was born in Hollenburg, Kansas on August 23, 1936 to Tom and Elsie Bailey. She was a graduate of Moxee High School, being Valedictorian of her class. She enjoyed country music, tending to her flowers, and spending time with her loved ones.
She is survived by her son, Gary Schademan Jr., her two sisters, Donna Barns (Morris) and Mary Champoux, and her brother, Jim Bailey. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Michael, Tyler, and Matthew, and her great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service to celebrate her passing will be held on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 11:00 am at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
