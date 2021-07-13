Rainier Memorial Center
Shirley Mae (Moss) Peterson, 83, died at 12:15 PM, Thursday, July 8th, 2021, at Yakima Memorial Hospital.
Shirley was born August 2nd, 1937, in Kelso, WA. She lived the majority of her life in Yakima, WA. She was a housewife, she worked at Clasen’s Fruit packing apples, she also worked in housekeeping at Town Plaza in Yakima. Before her retirement she worked for Contract Services.
Shirley is survived by her brother Loren Moss of Columbia, South Carolina, two daughters, Susan K. Woods of Yakima, WA and Sheryl A. Hiatt of Longview, WA, and a son, Richard F. Peterson of Yakima, WA. She had 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Charles F. Peterson, a daughter, Kathy M. Pena, a son, Leonard R. Peterson, and great-granddaughter Julia M. Hiatt.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Rainier Memorial Center, 2807 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA, on Tuesday, July 13th, 2021, at 2:00 PM.
