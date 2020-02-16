June 30, 1933 - February 8, 2020
The days are dimmer and the nights longer with the passing of Shirley Mae Cuillier.
Shirley was born in Yakima, Washington, the third child of Carl and Leonora Dolquist. Her father passed away in 1941 leaving her mother to raise her and her older sister Arlene. Shirley grew up in Gleed, Washington where she attended Lower Naches Grade School, graduating from Naches High School.
It was in Gleed where she met Ernie Cuillier whose family owned orchards in the area. They were married in 1951, remaining together until his passing in 2015. They lived on the orchard and quickly filled the old house with the addition of Judy and Steve (in 1952 and 1954 respectively).
Life wasn’t easy for Shirley. Besides raising two children she worked side-by-side with Ernie in the orchard and warehouse when needed until the family sold the orchard in 1964. They purchased a home in Gleed; Shirley continued to work outside the home on a seasonal basis in the fruit warehouses and as an aide at Lower Naches Grade School where Judy and Steve attended.
As a family they loved the outdoors; whether it was camping, jeeping, or visits to the beach. They were never alone as both Shirley and Ernie had the gift of making and keeping friends who would forever be a part of the fabric of their lives. Their children’s friends were always welcome to join the family on a vacation, a holiday or just a meal and visit.
Her skills were many and representative of a simpler time. She was a master gardener who enjoyed working the extensive fruit and vegetable garden that she and Ernie maintained. She filled not only their home but also those of her kids with canned fruit and vegetables enough to last till the next season. She was an excellent cook/baker and if a meal wasn’t “from scratch” it wasn’t a meal. Her pie crust was legendary. She excelled at crocheting and quilting; generations to come will treasure the results of her efforts. She loved to play cards and although the running joke was that she “cheated” at Cribbage the facts are that she was just that good.
Animals were always a part of her life; a trait she passed down to her children. There was always a dog in her house and the backyard was alive with the extensive variety of birds that were provided food and shelter.
Shirley was the last of her generation, preceded in death by her parents, brother Lorenz (died at age 3 months), sister Arlene, and husband Ernie. She is survived by daughter Judy (Mark), son Steve (Carolyn), grandsons Mat (Joy) and Brad (Chandra); great-grandson Nick (Hayden), great-granddaughters Azlin, Kami, Kacie and Amber; great-great-granddaughter Emerson and great-great-grandsons Karter, Bryson and Whitlee; and her dog Peaches.
Funeral arrangements are through Brookside Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936).
Be not sad at the passing of Shirley (Ernie has been patiently waiting for her company); rather treasure the memories and the realization that she made each of our lives a little fuller.
