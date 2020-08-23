January 11, 1927 - August 18, 2020
Shirley Louise McCoy, age 93 of Kennewick, Washington, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 18, 2020. Known to family and friends as Lee, she was born in Bellingham, Washington on January 11, 1927 to Fred and Julia Alderson and was sister to older brother, Edward. After graduating from Meridian High School in Bellingham in 1945, she went on to attend Washington State University. There she was a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and graduated in 1949. While at college, she met the love of her life, Robert (Bob) McCoy on a blind date and they were married in 1949. They were blessed with three daughters, Diane (Ken) Schuler of San Ramon, California, Gale (Dave) Johnson of Renton, Washington and Kathy (Eric) Otheim of Kennewick, Washington. They have five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Over the years, Bob and Lee lived in various cities in Washington, Oregon and California. They settled in Selah, Washington in 1980, living there for 36 years before moving to Kennewick in 2016. Bob passed away shortly after making the move.
During her life, Lee had many different hobbies and interests. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, ceramics, tennis and playing bridge. She liked creating works of art with oil paints, tole painting and pen and ink in addition to doing a variety of many other types of arts and crafts. For many years she gave handmade gifts to her family at Christmas and birthdays. These are now treasured keepsakes showcasing her artistic talents. She was also a gourmet cook and everyone always looked forward to having one of her home-cooked meals.
Lee and Bob enjoyed traveling, visiting all seven continents and 40 countries. However, Lee’s favorite activity was time spent with family. Every other year the entire family (including grandchildren and great-grandchildren) would rent a large house in Sunriver, Oregon and spend a fun-filled week biking, hiking, swimming, playing tennis, competing in the family billiards tournament and just relaxing and enjoying time together. When it wasn’t a Sunriver year, Lee and her three daughters would take a Mom and girls trip. Each trip was to a different city where they would see at least one theatrical production and visit local attractions.
Our family is grateful for the compassionate care that Legacy Cottage in Kennewick provided to Lee during her two-year residency with them.
Lee will be greatly missed by her family but she has left them with priceless memories. Her sweet personality, adventurous spirit and kind heart will be remembered by those who knew her and loved her.
