Our beloved Shirley Lee Greenwalt passed away April 14th, 2021 at the Cottage in the Meadows in the presence of her loving family at the age of 87. She was born January 12th, 1934, the youngest of nine children to Taylor and Mable (Snyder) Foster in Fort Lupton, CO. She met and married the love of her life Delbert Greenwalt on February 7th, 1951. They made their home in Colorado until 1958 when they took a risk to move with their family to Quincy, Washington in 1958 where they owned and worked on the family farm and feedlot. Shirley was active in the farming operation as well as working full time at Harold’s Thriftway grocery store and raising her three very busy boys, John, Jim and Cliff. In 1975 they decided to purchase their own grocery store, the “Gleed Serve-U” in Gleed, Washington, which they ran until 1978. Shirley then went to work for Yakima County in the purchasing department, retiring in 1999. Shirley and Del spent several years traveling and enjoying their time together. She loved their excursions into the mountains, searching out wild flowers, mushrooms and wildlife. Other hobbies included flower arranging, crafting and of course her beautiful yard. She was very active in the Lower Naches Woman’s Club and enjoyed her weekly coffee hour every Wednesday with all her friends. Shirley never knew a stranger and had a heart of gold and could brighten up your day just by entering a room. She is preceded in death by her parents, all her siblings, and son John. She is survived by husband Delbert Greenwalt, sons Jim (Debbie), Quincy, WA, Cliff (Silvia), Finley, WA; grandchildren Chad (Krista) Greenwalt, Marcia (Nate) Cavender, Cory (Molly) Greenwalt, Cody Greenwalt, and Aaron Greenwalt; great-grandchildren Aspen, Austin, Taylor, Cora, Brody and Jade; and very special friend Debra Russell. Rest in peace beautiful… we love you.
