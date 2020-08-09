Valley Hills Funeral Home
Shirley Kammerzell, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend went home to be with the Lord on August 5th, 2020 at the age of 75. Shirley was born on April 3rd, 1945 in Yellville, Arkansas to Jasper and Thelma (Shelton) Crawford. She moved to the Yakima area as a child and was raised by her mother and loving stepfather Dan Casey.
She later married Terry Johnson and they had two children, Rita and Danny, and later divorced. Shirley met and married Don Kammerzell in 1981 and they spent 39 years happily married until her passing.
She is preceded in death by her mother and stepfather Thelma and Dan Casey, father Jasper Crawford, brother Hugh Crawford, and son-in-law John Rixie.
She is survived by her husband Don, children Rita Rixie and Danny Johnson (Judy), nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, brothers Don Crawford (Charlene), Ron Casey, Doug Crawford (Sue), Molley Bishop, Ira Crawford (Maria), Glynis Bonser (Tom), and Jasper “Homer” Crawford, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and dear friends Beverly Killion, Peggy Harrison, and Jessica Escobedo Smith.
Shirley left many wonderful memories for her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 10th at 1 pm at Valley Hills Funeral Home Yakima Chapel. Special thanks to Bill and Laverne McEntire. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to her granddaughter Amanda Rixie, missionary to the Dominican Republic, at “giving.ag.org” (Search: Rixie), as this was near and dear to Shirley. Please visit www.Valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
