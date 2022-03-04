Shirley Joan (Graves) Wangler of Yakima, Washington passed away February 28th, 2022.
Shirley was born to Leroy and Viola Graves on March 17th, 1942. Born and raised in Wapato and graduated from Wapato High School in 1960. Shirley moved to Yakima in 1966 where she met and married the love of her life Steve. Steve and Shirley raised four wonderful children. Shirley worked as a teachers aid Adams elementary where her children attended school. She also worked at the good ol’ Country Store for many years. As the children grew they joined the Yakima Eagles FOE 289 and spent many years organizing and volunteering their time earning Shirley the honor of Past Madam President. Mom (Grandma) loved spending all the time she could with the grandchildren. Some of her favorite moments were rocking a grandkid or great grandkid in her chair. Shirley also loved spending time at the eagles with friends, dancing with her love Steve, and listening to her favorite band Cimmeron play.
Shirley is survived by her husband Steve Wangler and four children, Lori (Dave) Melton, Kevin (Terri) Meeks, Tammy (Jeff) Ross, and Steven Jr. (Doni) Wangler. Very special grandchildren Gina, Beth, Megan, Samantha, Charlie, Karissa, Shaun, Becca, Jessica, Jacob, Kara, Josh, Jeremy, Mathew and Daniel. And of course many great-grandbabies she loved so much.
A public celebration of life ceremony will be held for Shirley on Saturday March 19th at 3:30 P.M., Yakima Eagles FOE 289, 307 West Chestnut in Yakima. There will be a potluck dinner after the service and Cimmeron will start playing at 7 pm for our little spitfire. We love you Mom.
The family would like to give a sincere thank you to the ICU Department at Sunnyside Astria Hospital for going above and beyond for our Mom.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in