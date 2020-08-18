Shirley (Jean) Shryack, 87, of Yakima Wa. passed on Sunday August 9, 2020, due to a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She was born to Lloyd & Alice Bellmore May 1, 1933 in Marcus, Washington. She was the oldest of 5: her brother Herb Bellmore (Helen), Billy Bellmore, Carol (Ed) Anderson, and Richard (Sharon) Bellmore.
She married Robert Shryack in 1952 in Kennewick, Wa. They had 5 children: Rick Shryack (Gail), Cathy Liedtke (Duane), Patti Shryack, Terry Shryack (Cheryl), and Lisa Mosebar (David). She had 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd & Alice, her brothers Herb and Billy, her daughter Patti and her husband Robert Shryack.
A Memorial Service for Jean will be held at Yakima Bethel Church of Nazarene, 1103 W. Mead Ave., Yakima, Wa. 98901, on August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am. Our beloved mother will be deeply missed, but not forgotten. We love you.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In