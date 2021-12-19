October 10, 1936 - December 8, 2021
Shirley Irene Jones went home to Jesus on December 8, 2021 at age 85. Shirley was born to parents Jesse Merle and Vestal Lea McKinney on October 10, 1936 in De Queen, AR.
Shirley met her husband Donald in 1953 at the Church of Christ on 4th & B in Yakima, WA. They married December 18, 1953 and went on to have 3 children: Johnny Ray, Starla Dawn, and Ricky Don.
In addition to being a devoted wife and loving mother, Shirley also enjoyed attending worship, participating in Bible studies, and offering hospitality to family, friends, and church members. She especially loved cooking special Sunday dinners for family and close friends. Throughout her entire life Shirley held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Shirley joins her parents Jesse and Vestal, sister Evelyn, brothers Merle and Gene, and sons John and Rick in Heaven, along with many other family members and close friends.
She is survived by 1 brother, John Ray, daughter Starla and son in law Tony, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be held at Keith & Keith Funeral Home on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Terrace Heights Memorial Park.
