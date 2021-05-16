Shirley Haarhues

January 2, 1936 - May 1, 2021
Our dear Shirley Ann was born in Yakima on January 2, 1936 to Henry and Rosella Wilson. She grew up in Yakima and attended Davis High School, graduated Evergreen State College and was certified by the States of Washington and Arizona to practice as an Audiology Hearing-Aid Specialist. Shirley worked hard all her life (well into her seventies) to helped thousands of people dealing with hearing loss. She was a one-of-a-kind person, full of light, love and compassion for all. She was a breath of fresh air, always with a smile, always with a funny joke. Unfortunately, Shirley suffered a brief unexpected illness before her untimely passing on May 1, 2021. She will be missed by her family and hundreds of friends and associates.
Graveside service will be held at Terrace Heights Cemetery on Saturday, May 22 at 11:00 am.
