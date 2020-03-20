Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Shirley F. Eberle of Grandview passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 12, 2020. She was born December 3, 1934 in Cottage Grove, Oregon, to Jack and Opal Walker. She was raised in Wauconda, Washington, where she attended grade school and graduated from Tonasket High School in 1953. She always loved horses, getting her first one when she was 8 years old. On January 7, 1955 she married T. Marvin Eberle; they were together until his passing in 2011. She gave birth to 2 sons, John and Danny, and a daughter, Tracy. She was an amazing and loving mother who was the backbone of our family until the very end.
In the mid 1980’s, she and Marvin moved to Dillingham, Alaska. They spent 25 years traveling back and forth at first, and then living permanently for about 15 years. Shirley made many dear and close friends who she always kept in touch with. While in Alaska she worked for Peter Pan seafoods for 12 years, 5 years for AC Foods and 5 years as a TSA airport screener. Around 2008 they moved back to Grandview because of Marvin’s health. She lived here until her passing.
One of her greatest joys was her grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved them and they loved her, they were a very important part of each other’s lives. She also loved cooking and gardening, those who followed her on Facebook will agree because of all the pictures of her baked goods and flowers she posted. She always looked forward to her hair appointments on Monday morning. She loved all the ladies that worked there, who will surely miss her and all the baked goods she brought in. She was a wonderful wife, mom, grandmother, and friend. We will all truly miss her and there will be a huge void in all our lives without her. She will forever be loved and holding a special place in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters and her oldest son John. She is survived by her brother, Sam Walker, son, Dan Eberle, daughter, Tracy Tudor, husband Tom and her daughter in-law Rita, 6 grandchildren, 18 grandkids and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
