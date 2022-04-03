Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our Heavenly Father called Shirley Ann Ford home on March 7, 2022. An only child, Shirley was born at the Yakima Cottage Hospital on August 26, 1934. Her parents, Bernard and Carrena Fenner left the hospital with their happily awaited baby girl, a thirteen-dollar bill, and headed for Naches, WA. She spent the majority of her life in the Yakima Valley and graduated from Naches High School in 1953. Among many of her greatest childhood memories were the times with her parents — both in nature and helping in the family business at the Pond Cafe — her dog Rex, and a ski shack her father built in the mountains of the Nile. As a girl, Shirley skied to the bus in the morning and was always welcomed by Rex after school.
As Shirley entered adulthood, her courage and entrepreneurial spirit manifested in the creation of multiple businesses. She was a boss woman, fearlessly breaking boundaries. Beginning in Seattle, she created a knitting machine business, a window display for Best and I Magnin, and managed a floral and hobby shop. God certainly gifted Shirley with the love and heart of the arts, and it shined bright throughout her life.
Leaving Seattle, and returning to her roots in the Yakima Valley, Shirley began the revival of Front Street. As always, Shirley saw what most don’t see, the possibility of greatness in everything and everyone around her. She created the Ford Gallery, Lamplighter Unlimited, and the OnionField Restaurant. The French onion soup continues to be regularly enjoyed by her family. After a devastating fire and the loss of her businesses, always persevering, she attempted to rebuild in the Lund Building, but eventually took a different path. Her heart shined through everything she did, and she spent her later working years helping others less fortunate through Community Living. As most artists know, the love of art never leaves; and so, with her best friend Vi, she began a doll repair business in the Valley Mall, bringing life back to baby dolls that had been damaged by the passing of time. Working with their aging hands, the two friends created new doll clothes, hand painted fresh faces, and wrote sweet notes. In 1999, she decided to close the business and spend her final days at home. She continued with her painting, and she served the community by knitting hats and slippers for those in need. She also found special joy in animals, with an especially great love for dogs. The love Shirley had was palpable and contagious. She was and will always be a light in everyone’s hearts she so graciously loved.
Along with her businesses, Shirley was a devoted mother to her only daughter. Her mission was to lovingly instill integrity, passion, and a work ethic in her legacy. Shirley battled Multiple Sclerosis for nearly five decades; she was courageous, always smiling, never letting it stand in her way — even with the eventual loss of mobility and sadly her life. With a heart of gold, she brought so much joy to everyone that crossed her path. Shirley will be missed deeply but her love will carry on.
Shirley is survived by her daughter Cindy married to Randy Card, grandchildren Michael Jensen, and Kathleen Jensen; great-grandchildren Natalie Amspoker, Annelise, Aiden, Josiah, and Haisley Rogue Jensen. Shirley welcomed her fifth great-grandchild Haisley on her 85th birthday.
The family would like to give a sincere and appreciative thank you to Kathy Blechschmidt, Betty and Roy Flores, Akayla Reiste, and many others for their friendship and loving care.
A Celebration of Shirley’s Life is planned for this spring. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
