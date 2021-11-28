Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Shirley A. (Eldridge) Trout passed away in Yakima on November 12, 2021 at the age of 92. Shirley was born in Snohomish, WA on May 28, 1929 to Albert and May (Thomson) Eldridge. The family moved to Yakima when she was four years old. She attended school at Madison, Broadway, Franklin, and Yakima Senior High graduating in 1947. Shirley and two sisters, Helen, and Hazel, worked after school at Newberry’s. She also worked at Yakima Oil and Del Monte Cannery.
Shirley joined The American Legion Auxiliary, Selah Unit #88 in 1950 and was a dedicated and active member until her passing – 71 years. During her service with the Auxiliary, she was Unit #88 President 11 times, Secretary/Treasurer for several years and at various times held most other offices and chairmanships. At the Sixth District level she held office as President and Secretary Treasurer. At the State level served on Ways and Means committee and was Convention Co-Chair. Shirley was a member of District Past Presidents Parlay and a member of Salon 586, “Eight et Forty,” where for many years she served as Secretaire/Cassier (Secretary/Treasurer). Her years with The American Legion Auxiliary were very important to her; spending many hours alongside other dedicated members raising money, sewing, making quilts and other items that were donated to various Veteran’s Associations and the VA Hospital. She also enjoyed many years volunteering at Selah Community Days helping decorate the float, working on Community Day buttons and in the food booth. She was honored in 2000 as the Selah Community Days Parade Grand Marshall. More volunteering was done at the Selah Civic Center where she helped with crab feeds and worked in the kitchen for Pepsi Pak dinners.
In addition to her community service, Shirley also volunteered for kids. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and Camp Fire Leader (along with Donna Nalley) for 11 years; guiding a group of girls from 2nd through 12th grade.
As if being a homemaker raising five kids wasn’t enough, Shirley decided to “go to work” opening Shirley’s Flower shop. The shop opened in her home making corsages and boutonnieres for high school dances and selling poinsettias at Christmas time. The house was overflowing with poinsettias! Soon after Shirley’s Flower shop opened for business at the Viking Village in 1969. After several years of business, she sold the flower shop and then began working for Howards Drug Store in Selah. Owners Jewel and Jean Howard were wonderful employers. Shirley retired in 1991.
While working at Del Monte Cannery she met her future husband, Jim Trout. They were married April 5, 1949 and settled in Selah, eventually buying a farmhouse on five acres north of town where they lived until Jim passed away in 1991. In addition to raising kids and attending many years of school and sporting events Jim and Shirley both bowled in local leagues, and they loved to travel. They spent many wonderful days and weeks traveling with campers and trailers alongside Virgil and Edith (Trout) Nalley, Bob and Glydas (Trout) Jensen and Jr. and Donna Nalley and others. After Jim passed, she traveled often with sisters in-law Marie Tracy and Arvena Trout. Being the adventurer Shirley drove the RV on many more trips with great friends Bessie Swaney and Neoma McCollum. She has fond memories of vacations around the Pacific Northwest, the deserts of Utah, Arizona and Nevada, road trips to Alaska, many tournament bowling trips with her team “Family Affair,” numerous National Parks and a special trip to New England with sisters, niece and cousin.
Shirley loved her large extended family and looked forward to gathering for holidays and family reunions with the Trouts, Thomsons and Eldridges that were attended by scores of family members. It was a time spent catching up, laughing, eating, playing and taking pictures. Lots and lots of pictures!
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Jim Trout and son Stan Trout. Also preceding in death are her parents and siblings; (sisters) Byrde Coty, Marjorie Coty, Helen (husband Leonard) Johnson and Hazel (husband Ed) Howard; (brothers) George (wife Edna) Eldridge, Alvin (wife Bonnie) Eldridge, and Donald who died when he was eight years old.
Shirley is survived by her kids Doug Trout, Mark Trout, Jane Boyd (son in-law John Rush), and Bill Trout (daughter in-law Joanie). Grandchildren are Teresa Ferriera (Shane), Linsey Cahan (Craig), Jimmy Trout (Susan), Mac Capwell (Reann), Blaine Hewett (Sheena), Dylan VanZant (Kaitlin), Chris Rush (Shauna), Kelly Rush (Sarah), and John D. Rush. Great-grandchildren are David Peterson, Trinity Ferriera, Lexie Ferriera, Averi Ferriera, Eilah Hewett, Leo Trout, Walter Cahan, Kayla Eisert (Ryan) and Danielle Rush. Great great grandchildren Forest Eisert, and Juniper Jane Eisert. Plus, a very long list of beloved sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. She loved all of her family deeply.
The family would like to thank all the caregivers and staff at Fieldstone Orchards West and Cottage in the Meadow.
A service will be held at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect Road, Moxee, WA 98936) on December 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM with a Graveside Service at Tahoma Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at Terrace Heights Grange to follow. In lieu of flowers, please give to the charity of your choice and send in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
