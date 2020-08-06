Smith Funeral Home LTD & Crematory
Shirlene “Shirley” Jones, age 86, went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2020 and to be reunited with the love of her life, husband Robert. Shirlene was born on February 9, 1934 in Marshfield, MO, the daughter of Elsie (Richey) and Dyer David Evans. She received her early education in Marshfield and graduated from Prosser High with the Class of 1952. On September 12, 1953 Shirlene Evans married Robert Jones at the Sunnyside First Baptist Church.
Shirlene worked for the U.S. Bank in Prosser for 36 years. When she found time Shirlene enjoyed Tole painting, golfing, and was a member of the Lower Valley Elks (Black Rock Creeks) Women’s Golf Club. She was also a member of the Novella Club and Sunnyside First Baptist Church. During Prosser Community Days Shirley would model clothes for the local Women’s Club.
She is survived by son Duane M. Jones of Salem, OR, step granddaughter, Stacey Mabrey of Sacramento, CA, two nieces, Kimberly Raphael of Roscoe, IL, and Cheryl Kinter of Pullman, WA, and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren. Shirlene is preceded in death by her parents Elsie and Dyer Evans, husband Robert Jones 2017, daughter-in-law Mary Jones in 2009, step granddaughter Shannon Rose Mabrey, and two sisters, Elizabeth Anderson and Beverly Jean Evans. There will be no formal service. Inurnment will be in the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA. Those wishing to sign Shirlene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
