Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Shirlena Anne La Bombard, 68, of Yakima, WA, was called back to rejoin her creator on January 1, 2021. Shirlena was born on November 1, 1952 in Yakima, WA to Clifford L. and Audrey O. (Davis) La Bombard. She was raised in Wapato and graduated from Wapato High School in 1971.
Shirlena spent the majority of her life in her home town of Wapato where she worked in fruit warehouses. She also managed and cooked at the Dairy Queen where she made many lifelong friends. Friends often say she kept her younger co-workers “in line.” Wapato was also where she raised her daughter and grandchildren. She had a love for kids, and spent many years babysitting her great nieces and nephews and family friends.
A social butterfly, Shirlena was known for her ability to make friends wherever she went. She was bold and never afraid to be silly. Always full of compliments, she had a gift for seeing the beautiful things others so often had difficulty seeing in themselves. She was very independent, a quality she emphasized to her daughter and grandchildren. She had a true fighting spirit, having diabetes for 62 years and most recently surviving COVID-19. She was also an avid Seahawks fan.
She is survived by her daughter Tanya Luke of Yakima, her grandchildren Tashaé, Deezjuan, Jasmine and Grant Jr., her great-grandson Gavin, her siblings Cheri La Bombard of Wapato, Tom La Bombard of Selah, Valerie Patt of Yakima, Vicki (Roman) Barczyszyn of Las Vegas, NV, and Tammi (Randy) Stewart of Yakima, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her sister Judith Dills (Dewey), her best friend and companion Tony Castillo, her great nephew Adam Daggett, her brother-in-law Victor (Valerie) Fries, and her parents.
I love you mom, thank you!
A Graveside Service will be held in the coming weeks at Terrace Heights Memorial Park, date not yet determined. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association and sent in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In