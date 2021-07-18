Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sheryl E. Morris rode the great white bird into Heaven on July 5, 2021. Mom was born December 30, 1940 in Colfax, WA to parents Alexander and Gertrude Repp. Mom married Richard Morris in 1959 and they had four children, Pam, Ray (Jill), Russ, and Randy (Annette).
She was a wonderful mother, sister, grandma, Nana, aunt, and a kind and giving soul to everyone she met. Mom worked hard all her adult life to provide for her children. Mom loved being with family, going to the beach, birding, and hunting for rocks at the Little Naches River.
She leaves behind her children, her brothers Richard (Louise) and Robert (Shirley), grandchildren, Chantal, Leah, and Michaun, and great-grandchildren, Christian, Haiden, Jax, and Liam. She loved all of you so much! “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around the neck” as she would say.
We are grateful your suffering is over Mom and that you are finally in Heaven with your mom and dad in paradise!
Thank you to Juli, her caregiver, Dr. Mindy Udell, and the hospice staff. A special thank you to the nurses and staff at Cottage in the Meadow, we are forever grateful for the care and compassion you gave mom and the family. God bless you, Mom. We’ll all be together again someday, and we will miss you, until then.
At mom’s request, there will be no Funeral Service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
