Sherry Lyn Nelson

Sherry was born on October 24, 1943 in Lewiston, Idaho to Mary Jane and Robert Burns Nelson. She passed away in her home in Yakima, on January 3, 2022.
She graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1962 and attended Yakima Business College thereafter. She worked for the Old Town Pump Tavern in Union Gap, where she met the love of her life, Grant Mayer. Together they made their home in Kirkland, Wa. where Sherry worked for Great Western Life for several years, retiring in 2002. After Grant’s untimely death, Sherry moved back to Yakima where she remained until her death.
Survived by her sisters Karin Walker of Union Gap and Annie Jones (Dennis) of Yakima, niece Kamaili Gengler (Ron) of Cowiche, grandniece Jessica Wilcox (Jake) of Yakima and their children Harper, Kade and Bennett, and grandnephew Mitchell Gengler (Shelby) of Ohio and their children Axel and Basch, step-brother Bart Romple (Cherryl) of Yakima, step-sister Julie Huri (Mike) of Selah and a cousin, Jim (Maudie) Kerns of Port Townsend, Wa.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary (Jean) Romple, father Robert Burns Nelson, step-father Fritz Romple, niece Tonya Lee Nelson and her partner for many years, Grant Mayer.
A special thank you to Yakima Fire Department, Advanced Life Systems, Valley Hills Funeral Home and Officer Shephard of the Yakima Police Dept. whose help and compassion were greatly appreciated.
Per her request, there will be no service. RIP Sherry. You are greatly missed.
