Sherry Loreen Laufenburger Poulson was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She left this world after battling cancer on May 1, 2021 at the age of 79.
She was born to Rex Gordan Cranston & Jeanie Jane Robertson on January 30, 1942 in Vancouver, BC, Canada. After graduating from high school, Sherry went on to business school and became an accountant. She married her 1st husband, Glenn Laufenburger. Together, they had 3 children: Richard, Daniel & Carmen Laufenburger. She also became the stepmother to Mike, Karleen, Jimmy & Maryann Laufenburger.
She married Leroy Poulson on January 5, 2009 and became the stepmother to Debbie Saluve & Lance Poulson, Lori Bethay, Kathy Evans & Alana Kasher.
She leaves behind her partner & love Robert Quesnell who was always by her side until the end. Robert had 3 children, Chad Quesnell & Nicole Tabert, whom Sherry loved like her own.
Sherry loved spending time in the kitchen, crafting, painting and spending time with her friends playing cards (and taking the men for all their money). Her love of travel was insatiable. Whenever she could, she would be found in another country enjoying life.
She was a strong woman who lived her life by her own rules and who will be missed by all.
Per her request, there will not be a funeral service. She will be laid to rest with her husband Leroy Poulson at West Hills Memorial Park in Yakima, WA.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Yakima Valley Memorial Home Care Service.
Keith and Keith Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
