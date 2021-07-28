Sherry Elaine Martin

Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Sherry E. Martin was born June 8, 1951 to John and Geraldine Simmons in New York City, New York. She passed away July 17, 2021 at her home in Yakima, Washington with family by her side.
Sherry and Geraldine moved to the Yakima Valley when Sherry was 5 years old. Geraldine married Mark Arstein where they raised Sherry on their cattle ranch in Granger WA. Sherry graduated from Granger High School and attended Washington State University where she was a member of the Sigma K Sorority. She married Gene Martin in 1973 and they made their home in Yakima raising three sons.
When her sons started school at Apple Valley Elementary, Sherry joined the PTA and really enjoyed volunteering at all the school events, especially being a math mom in the classroom. She was recognized with the Golden Acorn Award for outstanding PTA membership. She was elected and served on the West Valley School Board.
Sherry enjoyed many lifelong friendships. She considered many to be family including the 90th group and her pinochle card group. Mom really enjoyed and cherished the time she had with her grandchildren. She was a loving grandmother to seven grandchildren and enjoyed spoiling them at every opportunity. On family trips she always wanted to ride with the grandchildren, singing along with the radio in the “Happy Bus.” Mom was a presence in every room and will be missed by her sons, grandchildren and many friends.
Sherry was preceded by her husband Gene, her parents Mark and Geraldine Arstein, John Simmons and her grandparents Carl and Mary Peterson. She is survived by her children Mark of Yuma, Arizona, Tim (Jennifer) and Tony all of Yakima, Washington, stepsons Kevin (Chelsea) of Minnesota and Kip (Shawna) of Canada, grandchildren Makayla, Sophia, Katie, Mallory, Blake, Trenton and Chase, and many cousins and dear friends.
A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at 1:00 pm at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home. Memorial donations can be made to West Valley Dollars for Scholars or the charity of your choice and sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
