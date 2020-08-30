Sherry Dianne (Lesh) Harold, 57, passed away at home on August 22nd, 2020 in Yakima, WA. She was born on December 15th, 1962 in Upland, California to Bob and Cheril Lesh. Sherry moved to Yakima when she was five years old. As a child she liked singing country music with her dad, raising sheep with 4H, and generally causing mischief with her brother. As a young adult she enjoyed spending time with her dad at the Yakima speedway and waitressing at the family restaurant, the Ranch House.
In high school Sherry met the love of her life, Lahre Harold. Lahre and Sherry were married for 39 years and had two children: Nikole and Nathan. Above all else, Sherry had an abundant love for her family. Later in life she treasured the role of doting grandma to Hunter (7) and Timbur (3). Her love, and pride, for her family was always on display in her home, which was filled with hundreds of pictures of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her loving husband Lahre Harold; her children Nathan Harold and Nikole (Harold) Reed; her brother Robert (“Dan”) Lesh; and her mother Cheril Lesh. She is preceded in death by her father, Robert (“Bob”) Lesh.
We thank you for your love and support in this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the NAMI Foundation or the charity of your choice. If you would like to send a card, share a memory, or a send message of condolence, you may send them to 213 S. 68th Ave., Yakima, WA 90908.
