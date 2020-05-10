Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Our dear mother, wife, and sister Sherry Commet passed away at age 71 on April 23rd, 2020 in Yakima, WA. Mom was born on January 26th, 1949.
She met Mark Commet and it was love at first sight. They were married July 9th, 1971 and remained married until her passing. Mom loved to go for drives to the mountains. She also loved Cape Disappointment.
She is survived by her husband Mark G. Commet, daughter Jennifer Race (Brian), sons Mark A Commet and Kevin Commet (Tracie), grandkids Christina Race, Melissa Duncan, Benjamin Race, Augustus Commet, Colby Commet and Kaitlyn Commet, and great-grandkids Safire, Trinity, Xavier, Jimmy and Jayce, brother Lee Gipson (Jan), sister Ruth Newell and Darlene Boutwell (Ron), and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by father Claude, mother Mary, sisters Marie and Clara and brothers Billy, Vern, Myrle, Ron and John.
“Thank you for stepping in as my momma when my momma went to heaven. I will always love you and miss you. Love sincerely your daughter Tracie.” “You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. I love you always and forever mama. Love Jennie.” “She will always be forever in our hearts and memories.” “She’s a great grama. Love Saffy.”
