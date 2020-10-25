Sherry Ann (Ritchey) Cleman passed away on October 10, 2020 in Seattle, WA at the age of 72. She was born in Gresham, Oregon to Lewis and Flora Ritchey on March 8 1948.
Sherry met her future husband in Portland and in 1969 they were married. She and Larry had 29 great years together before his untimely death in 1998. She always loved taking care of people and since four kids were just not enough, she worked as a nursing assistant as well. While she worked at both hospitals over the years in Yakima, she had a special place in her heart for seniors. Sherry worked many years at Central Convalescent which eventually became Garden Village. She loved making meals for the family, especially when she could get a group together. There was always lots of banana bread doled out!! Sherry loved spending time with her kids, grandkids, and even great-grandkids in later years. She had a great fondness for old western movies and old country music. One of her favorite artists was Patsy Cline, in her words,
“I go out walking after midnight
“Out in the moonlight, just like we used to do
“I’m always walking after midnight
“Searching for you”
We all loved you mom, you are now free to be out walking with dad and maybe even a little dancing.
She is survived by her sons, Scott and wife Patricia, and Bryen and wife Amanda; daughters Karrie Mcbride and husband Monte, and Tracie Truchon and husband Chad; along with numerous grand and great-grandchildren; one brother, Frank, and one sister, Missy.
She is preceded in death by her husband Larry, her parents, her brother Ron and sister Nancy.
Per her request there will not be a formal service, in lieu of flowers please donate to the humane society.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In