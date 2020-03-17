Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Sherman Lloyd Bissell, age 80, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020 at Cottage in the Meadow.
He was born in Yakima on December 23, 1939 to Lloyd & Dorothy Bissell. He graduated from Eisenhower HS in 1959 and worked for Shields Bag & Printing for 43½ years.
Sherman married Carol Lee Lindsay and they had one son, Bradley Keith. Brad married Sheri VanCorbach and then Sherman was given the title of proud Grandpa in 1994 with grandson Zachary, and then again in 2000 with grandson Dylan. He loved spending time with his family. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling to Arizona for 14 years with Carol, staying at the same resort making many friends, playing Texas hold ‘em and other poker games in the clubhouse weekly.
Sherman leaves behind his loving wife Carol of 55 years, son Brad (Sheri) of Yakima, and grandsons Zach and Dylan; sister Joanne Klang (Ed) and brother Doug (Karen) all of Yakima, as well as a nephew, three nieces and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd & Dorothy, and his brother LeRoy.
A graveside service will be held on March 19, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Zillah Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.
