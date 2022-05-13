December 11, 1966 - May 8, 2022
Shelly Ann Shaw, 55, of Wapato passed away on May 8th peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her loved ones at Cottage in The Meadow in Yakima, Washington after a lengthy battle with breast cancer.
Born on December 11, 1966 to Orville and Shirley (Weikel) Shaw. Shelly grew up on a farm with her family where she enjoyed the outdoors in the countryside of Wapato. Shelly attended the Wapato School District. Shelly worked for a number of years at Emerald Circle as a nursing assistant. Shelly began working at Yakama Nation Head Start in 2004 as a teacher’s assistant and continued to teacher there for 14 years before retiring in 2018. Where she also had the pleasure of teaching her youngest daughter and most of her grandchildren. Shelly loved spending time with her family, from family gatherings such as camping, Dinners, vacations, and watching her family play sports.
Shelly is survived by Terry Ganuelas, brother Mike Mc Geary wife Paula, sister Sherry Shaw; one son, Austin Rabanal (Danica Penney), two daughters, Chanda Rabanal and Allison Ganuelas (Pedro Reynoso); ten grandchildren: Temeece, Layla, Xavier, Isaiah, Nathaniel, Austin Jr., Isaac, Aiyanna, Alexander, and Amelia. Also survived by Ganuelas and Rabanal families; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loved ones including her very best friend Michelle White (Brown).
Shelly is preceded in death by her parents Orville and Shirley Shaw her sister Kelly and Lloyd Rabanal Jr.
There will be viewing Friday May 13 at Colonial Funeral Home in Toppenish, WA from 11 am - 3 pm. Dinner at The Eagles Club in Toppenish, WA from 4-7 pm. Burial of ashes will be at a later date at the Tahoma cemetery.
