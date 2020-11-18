Sheila Ann Strom

July 24, 1950 - November 15, 2020
We laid to rest the last member of the family from Theodore Strom Sr. and Lillian Settler Strom. She joins her parents and siblings Leon, Theodore Jr., Larry, Sister Linda and Donald “Ducks” Strom.
A proud University of Washington graduate, Sheila served her Quinault tribe and Yakima areas as a social worker for the better part of 30 years. A lifelong member of the Shaker Indian Church, she made many holidays and dinners special with her door prizes and contributions. She always had a smile to whomever she greeted at her church.
Sheila always loved her animals as if they were her children, which included Arethra, Freckles, Noonie and Sweetie and last but not least Sister.
She was always very proud of her family. She is survived by her nephew Curtis, whom she raised as a young man; nieces Michelle “Mikki” Strom-Brice, Trudi Strom, Linda Strom, Tracy Strom, Tammy Kellihannanui, Odessa Strom and goddaughter Tootie James; also, nephews Henry Strom, Greg Strom, Charley Strom, Theodore Strom III, Adam Strom, Jeffery Strom, Charlie Strom, Jason Strom and her deceased nephew Rommel Strom; along with numerous relatives from the Quinault Indian Nation, Texas, Canada, Oregon and our beloved Settler family from Idaho.
Our entire family and friends were blessed by her kind heart and giving nature. It is with a heavy heart we wish our sister well on her journey home.
