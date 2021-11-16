Valley Hills Funeral Home
Shawnee LaRee Meninick “Sah-Lee-Peeps” was born on July 30, 2002 in Toppenish, WA. She was called back to the Creator November 11, 2021. All her life she enjoyed traveling, playing Stickgame, and became an all around champion Pow-wow dancer. She participated in our Waashut Religion and Winter Jump Dance. She enjoyed beading, weaving, knitting and crocheting, also gathering traditional foods and hunting. As a student she attended PNWU for 2 years during high school. Her favorite sport was cross country. She graduated from Yakama Nation Tribal School Class of 2020. Afterwards she worked at a fruit warehouse. She is survived by her parents George Meninick Jr., Rosalyn Corral Antone and stepfather Jerome Antone; maternal grandparents Rachel Henry and Ambrose Andy; siblings Jada Meninick, Thomas Sawyer Jr., Tokala Weston, Evaleen and Janelle Antone; paternal grandparents George Meninick Sr., Zelda Winnier, John and Lynne Meninick; great-grandmother Elsie George and great-grandfather Jerry Meninick; aunts and uncles — Vickie, Clayton (Amy), Monty, Genita, Alex, and JayJ Meninick, Lena (Derrick) Thompson; Casey, Philipa, Sara and Buck Wallahee; companion Andrew Adams and numerous cousins. Preceded in death by paternal great-grandparents Johnson and Alvina Meninick, Richard George, grandmother Leanita Elwell Meninick, aunt and uncle Temi and DJ Meninick. Dressing Service will begin at 9 am, Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Toppenish Creek Longhouse, burial to follow at Meninick Cemetery.
