Shawn Ripley was born on January 20, 1973 to Larry and Sondra Ripley in Yakima, WA. Shawn attended the West Valley School District and Yakima Valley Community College, where he made a lot of friends. He was active in baseball and basketball throughout his junior and high school years.
He worked at Courtesy Motors with his dad for 16 years, eventually becoming the General Manager. Shawn had a passion for lifted trucks (especially Toyotas), lifted jeeps, and muscle cars. He was always looking for a great buy at the auto auctions.
Shawn became a father in 1998 when his son Alec was born. He was a devoted single father and taught Alec to always be positive and how to be a gentleman. Alec inherited Shawn’s kind heart, comical personality, creativity, and passion for cars. He is his Dad’s son. The two of them were always busy and on the go. They often enjoyed weekend getaways to Silverwood, Spokane, and Long Beach. Alec always looked forward to seeing which car from the lot Dad would be driving home for the day.
After Courtesy Motors closed, he helped his mom and dad start a family antique business. He was a entrepreneur at heart and was always ready with a great idea or on the hunt for a good find. He had a special skillset of being able to sell almost anything.
He was a supportive uncle to Nathan, Elise, and Jackson and they will miss his goofiness.
Shawn met Heidi Guess on December 31, 2009. Over time, their friendship developed into a deep love for each other. They traveled frequently and made a lot of great memories attending out of state concerts, comedy acts, and car shows. Their favorite trips were to beach destinations and they visited Hawaii, Mexico, and CA often.
They moved to Arizona in 2017 and had a wonderful life there. A lot of fun weekends were spent enjoying the sunshine and lounging in their pool. Each year you could always find them at the Barrett Jackson & Mecum Auto Auctions. D-backs and Mariners Spring Training games were another favorite pastime and they were always in attendance when the Seahawks were in town. When family and friends visited, they made sure to take them for the Sedona experience.
Shawn was diagnosed with a Glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, on May 13, 2019. Heidi told him, “we’ll get through this together” and they were married shortly after on May 23, 2019.
Shawn endured everything he faced with bravery and optimism but unfortunately passed away at his home in Litchfield Park, AZ on September 22, 2020 with Heidi and Alec by his side.
Shawn’s passing has left a huge hole in all our lives and he will be forever missed, but never forgotten.
He was a man that was truly unforgettable. If you have met Shawn, you know this is true.
He had many talents and was an entertainer at heart. He had an infectious personality and you always knew when he was in the room. He could strike up a conversation with anyone about anything, and he was always making people laugh. For those that knew him, I am sure you are smiling and nodding your head in agreement as you think of a fond memory you have of him.
The family would like to thank Dr. Braun, Dr. Sanai, and everyone else at Barrow Neurological Institute, St. Joseph’s Hospital & Medical Center, and Diana, Roberta, and Cassie at Hospice of the Valley. We are so grateful for your expertise and compassionate care.
Shawn was preceded in death by his grandparents Guy & Iva Ripley, and Earl & Ida Orndorff; his uncle Steve Orndorff; his aunts and uncles Lyman & Dorothy Smith and Clarence & Virginia Vickers; and his & Heidi’s beloved black lab Gunner.
Shawn is survived by his wife Heidi Guess; his son Alec McIntosh; his parents Larry & Sondra Ripley; his sister Shelley Sandell; his nephews Nathan & Jackson Sandell; his niece Elise Sandell; his step-children Taylor Bossert, Jay & Jenna Whorton; his father and mother-in-law Ken & Dee Dee Thomas; his brother and sister-in-law Jeff & Mari Guess (Alyssa, Kali, Zane); and numerous cousins.
Shawn will also be missed by Benelli, Jack, Koda, Mack, and Rawlings; our family’s four-legged friends that he loved.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ivy Brain Tumor Foundation at ivybraintumorcenter.org.
A celebration of Shawn’s life will be held in Yakima during the Spring of 2021. The family will publish information beforehand with details.
Rest in peace my love.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In