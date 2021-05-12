Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
Our beloved, Shawn Reedy, age 23, was born in Yakima, WA on August 2, 1997 to Venus Reedy and Miguel Roque. He was raised in Spokane, WA but relocated to Yakima in 2016. On May 3, 2021 he passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Shaw loved playing with kids, as he was a big kid himself. He also loved riding 4-wheelers, dirt bikes, going to the water, camping, listening to music, and spicy food. What Shawn loved most was spending time with his family which was his main priority.
Shawn leaves behind is three kids, Josiah (7), Sofia (1), and one on the way, along with his wife, Shelly, and his mom. He also leaves behind and loved all his siblings Kayla, Frances, and Luis, they had an extremely strong bond, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and he was the best uncle to his niece and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 11:30am at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N 2nd St, Yakima, WA 98901) followed by a Graveside Service at Calvary Cemetery. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
