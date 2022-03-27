Shaw & Sons Funeral Home
It is with deepest sadness and sorrow that the family of Shawn Dwight Tolbert, 16 years old, passed away with his dad by his side holding his hand as he succumbed to his injuries while at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, WA on March 15, 2022, 10:58 pm. Shawn was born on October 19, 2005, in Yakima, WA. He was one of the most amazing, energetic, loving, caring and biggest hearted young men to so many, including a son, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend.
Shawn had big dreams and goals such as attending a technical school to learn welding, auto body or to enter sports to play football. Shawn absolutely loved spending time with his girlfriend Jaelee Martinez, who always brought out his amazing smile and true happiness. Shawn loved playing online games with his brothers, Steven, Junior, stepbrother Jason and friends. He also enjoyed hanging out with friends, walking around, and going to parks to “chill” as Shawn would put it. Shawn absolutely loved our “family day trips” up to the mountains to go exploring, hiking, to spend time together “chillin’” by the lakes, and just enjoy the beautiful views. One of Shawn’s most favorite things to do was going on our family camping trips in the summer. Going on family hikes, spending time around the campfire, eating, telling stories, just “chillin’” with his dad, stepmom, stepsister, and his brothers. Shawn’s all-time favorite thing to do was swimming down the spillway.
Shawn had big goals and dreams for his future, which included possibly joining the military or police force, marrying his childhood sweetheart Jaelee Martinez, having children, settling down and just living comfortably.
Before Shawn was taken from our family, he attended Yakima Online School and wanted to find a job in his spare time after school. Shawn had a one-of-a-kind personality that included a very contagious laugh, smile and a magnetic energy that made so many gravitate toward him. He had a very child-like goofiness that made everyone laugh, feel happiness, feel incredibly uplifted and child-like themselves. Shawn had an amazing, bright soul and a heart so big, it’s indescribable. He always had a magical way to bring a smile to your face, a laugh, and just feel joy. Shawn’s biggest strength was loyalty, especially to his family and friends.
Shawn is leaving behind his dad, John Tolbert, Sr. his stepmother, Carmen Tolbert, brothers, Steven Tolbert, John (Juju) Tolbert, stepsister, Morissa Tolbert, mother, Jessica Lynn Tolbert, grandmother, Bonnietta Tolbert, best friend, (brother) Aaron Kiser, stepbrother Jason Von Essen and his favorite dogs, Little Man and Crook. Shawn is preceded in death by his beautiful little sister Ashley L. Tolbert on December 7, 2017.
We would like to thank everyone for all the love, prayers, and support. Thank you to the amazing staff at Yakima Online School for everything you have done for Shawn and our family. Also, a huge thank you to Shaw & Sons Funeral Home for the tremendous support, caring, love understanding, and the guidance through this very traumatic and difficult time for our family.
“They say you are not alone, and I just wanted my brother home… I can’t believe my brother is gone.” Lyric provided by Steven Tolbert.
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm, followed by a Funeral Service on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 pm, both held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd St., Yakima, WA 98901). A Church Service will also be held on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Crosspoint Church. Shaw & Sons Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.shawandsons.com.
