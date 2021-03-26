Colonial Funeral Home
Shatawi Annette Meninick, X’Wunasa, at four years old, was called home by our Creator, together with her mother Natasha Adams, on March 24, 2021.
Shatawi was a member of the Yakama Nation. She was lovingly called “Baby Girl,” and was a great big sister to her brother Baby J. She learned and enjoyed at her young age, traditional skills such as food gathering and preparation (in this picture she’s happily showing the fried bread she just made), picked berries, went root digging and cooking and cleaning. She loved to help her grandma with dishes. She enjoyed playing with legos, her favorite was Mickey and Minnie Mouse, watched YouTube cartoon videos, liked animals and going to powwows. Her special place, she called home, was Grandma and Grandpa Adams’ house. Shatawai always had a grin and personality that won the hearts of everyone.
She is survived by her brother John Meninick III (Baby J); her father John Meninick Jr.; her maternal great-grandparents John and Veda Adams; paternal grandparents John and Lynn Meninick; and a very large family from all sides, of grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.
Hegge Funeral Home in Toppenish is handling the funeral arrangements. The services will be conducted at the White Swan Independent Shaker Church at 2:00 on Friday March 26; followed by overnight services; and burial Saturday morning at Toppenish Creek Cemetery in White Swan, WA.
