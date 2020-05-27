Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Sharon Thayer left us, to be at her final resting place in Heaven, on April 20, 2020. She was survived by her husband Jerry, her uncle Milton, sisters Belinda and Billie Jo, daughters Desiree and Mariah, six grandchildren, two yorkies, and so many more. Sharon was known for baking amazing character and specialty cakes. Other hobbies were floral and vegetable gardening, painting beautiful portraits, crafts and home improvements around the house. If it needed to be fixed, she had a solution. She will be greatly loved and missed. Until we meet again. To leave a message for the family please visit keithandkeith.com.
