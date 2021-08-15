December 28, 1968 - August 6, 2021
Sharon Rose Cuff, age 52, peacefully passed away while surrounded by family on August 6, 2021. Sharon was born and lived in Yakima, Washington. She attended Davis High School where she made lifelong friends. Soon after, she became a mother and enjoyed family life. She was quick to open her home to others and was seen by many as a second mom. Sharon was actively involved with helping wayward people navigate challenges she herself had overcome. She specialized in arts and crafts making custom gifts from sustainable materials. Sharon often shared that the passing of her father, Ernest Leslie Cuff, in 2002 left a profound impact on her life.
Sharon is survived by her mother, Virginia Cuff, two sons, James Ezekiel Draven and Robert William Cuff, two espoused daughters, Laina Joy Dietsch and Izabella Ava Lilley Tatro, four brothers, David Yves Graham, Patrick Miranda, Adam Graham Cuff, and Austin Graham Cuff, two sisters, Rebecca Anne Janairo and Reau DeVoe, and five grandchildren. Sharon enjoyed 40 years of great times with her best friend, Donelle Quantrille.
A celebration of life will be planned post-pandemic. If you’d like to receive an invitation, please email your name and address to cuffcol@gmail.com.
