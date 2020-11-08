Keith & Keith Funeral Home
Sharon Reith Young passed away on October 31, 2020 in Yakima, WA surrounded by her two daughters and husband after a well fought battle with COVID-19. She was born in Astoria, OR on September 8, 1946. When Sharon was 5 years old, her family moved to Mercer Island and then on to Bellevue where she graduated from Bellevue High School in 1964. Sharon then attended WSU where she met the love of her life, Steve, on a blind date. Sharon and Steve were married on July 22, 1967 on Mercer Island. Sharon then took a year off of college and moved to Alabama so she could be with Steve while he attended flight school for the US Army. When Steve went overseas for Vietnam, Sharon returned to WSU and received her degree in Early Childhood Development. Sharon then started her career as a pre-school teacher, which was a great passion of hers. In 1977, Sharon started Little Bridges Pre-School in Wapato, WA where she taught for over 18 years. Sharon and Steve began Concord Construction in 1994, which Sharon was the President of and remained so until her death.
Sharon was very involved in the community of Wapato and different charities and organizations throughout her life. Most notably, the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, The Festival of Trees for Providence Hospital, Wapato/Toppenish Dollars for Scholars, as well as serving on the board of the Seattle Chapter of the Association of General Contractors.
Sharon taught her daughters, Ashley and Katie, that life is about the special relationships you form. Since Sharon’s passing, the family has loved receiving stories from people whose lives she touched. She remained very close with her friends from Bellevue High School and the “Wilmer Hall Girls” from WSU. She never forgot about former pre-school students and enjoyed keeping up on their lives. Sharon’s grandchildren, Max, Ruby, and Ellie, meant the world to her. She never missed a sporting event or special occasion in which the grandchildren participated. Sharon loved to travel! She and Steve always had an adventure planned and in recent years were able to see the world. She especially loved the Oregon Coast where she had a home and spent time with her family.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve Young, daughter Ashley (Young) Lieberknecht, daughter Kathryn (Young) Burtsche (David Hatzenbeler), grandchildren Ellie Hatzenbeler, Max and Ruby Lieberknecht and their father, Karl Lieberknecht, cousins Bill Chisholm, Sheila Boogaard, Patricia Krumm and Art Reith, her niece Julie Young, her nephew Glen Young and friends both near and far. Sharon is preceded in death by her father Carl Reith, her mother Hazel Reith, and cousins Jeanyse Snow and John Aho.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will be having a private service for family in Sharon’s resting place of Astoria, OR at a later date. The family has asked that on November 14th all of Sharon’s friends and family take time to say a prayer for Sharon and think of a special memory of her.
Donations can be made in Sharon’s name to the Toppenish/Wapato Dollars for Scholars. The family would also like to thank everybody for the outpouring of love and support they have received throughout this difficult time.
