Sharon Maxine (Overacker) Keeth

Sharon Maxine Keeth, 65, of Zillah, passed away on February 17, 2020 after battling breast cancer for over 3 years. Sharon was born on July 28th, 1954 in Richland, WA to Floyd and Janeta Overacker, the oldest, by 6 minutes, of identical twins.
Sharon was raised and educated in Wapato, graduating from Wapato High School in 1972. She worked at the Yakima Health District for 31 years and retired in 2015.
Sharon is survived by her husband of 30 years, Spurgeon Keeth, Jr.; mother, Janeta Overacker; her Wombmate (twin sister), Karen Overacker; sister, Jan Moss; daughters, Amanda Sweet (Bucky York), Angelina Justo, Kelly (Shane) Heneghen, Kristi Douglas, and Mackenzie (Johnny) Cannon; son, Kevin Smith; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, Floyd Overacker; brother, Dennis Overacker, Sr., nephews, Kevin & Brandon Clements, and Christopher Eichler; and pseudo brother-in-law, Ric Burchak.
Sharon’s family would like to give a special note of gratitude to the North Star staff and volunteers. The family would also like to acknowledge the extraordinary care taken and compassion shown to Sharon by her Nurse Navigator, Beth Palmer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Shaw & Sons Funeral Home on Saturday March 7, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Private inurnment will be at Reservation Memorial Park at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Sharon requested donations be made to Camp Hope and may be sent in care of Shaw & Sons Funeral Home (201 N. 2nd Street, Yakima, WA 98901), who is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at www.shawandsons.com.
