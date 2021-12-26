Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sharon Marie Whitacre Lovering, age 86, was born to Evelyn Malissa Hurst Whitacre and Ellis Lafayette Whitacre in Yakima, WA and passed on December 17, 2021. Her childhood was spent in Salem, OR and Yakima, WA. She graduated from Yakima High School in 1954 and attended Yakima Jr. College.
Sharon married Francis Michael (Mike) Lovering in 1957. They had four children. During their 56 years of marriage they lived in Yakima, Sunnyside, Seattle, Edmonds and Mill Creek, WA. They raised their children in Yakima. Sharon believed in the “open door” policy to family and friends, so their home was always full of people, food and fun. Cooking, driving, gardening, decorating the house and tabletops dominated the domestic scene. Besides being involved in her children’s and husband’s activities over the years, Sharon was an original member of Alice Miller Guild before moving to Sunnyside where she became President of the Lower Valley Hospital Auxiliary. This organization started the first Medical Ball as a fundraiser. This annual Medical Ball continued for many years.
Upon returning to Yakima, bridge playing became a popular activity for 23 years. Added to the list were neighborhood fundraising for UGN, Gilbert Elementary School PTA board, Cub Scouts, Camp Fire Girls leader, President of the Yakima Ice Skating Club, Holiday Dance Club, member of the Children’s Orthopedic Guild, board member of Planned Parenthood, League of Women Voters and member of the Yakima Country Club. While living in Mill Creek, Sharon helped her husband start Lovering Arts. After the children joined the family business, Sharon joined the Mill Creek Women’s Club and became active in their charity projects and worked with the YWCA’s battered women’s shelter.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and husband, who passed in 2012. Sharon is survived by four children — Lori Lovering (Dennis Sarrazyn), Blake Lovering (Elizabeth Barnett), Frank Lovering, and Curtis Lovering (Julia Lovering), and two grandsons, Matthew and Nicholson Lovering, sisters Donna Nelson, Linda Martin (Fred Martin) and Ellen Zeutenhorst (Steve Zeutenhorst), four nephews, one niece, two grandnieces and five grand nephews.
A Celebration of Sharon’s Life will be announced at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log in