Sharon Lynn Anderson, age 76, passed away at her home February 15, 2020, after a 9 year battle with dementia and Huntington’s disease. Her husband Rick and Sarah Jane (her very loving care giver) were with her. Sharon was born October 23, 1943 to Arthur and Marian Lucille Crocket in Wenatchee, WA. They made their home at Manson, WA. Later moving to Yakima, WA where Sharon started school. The family moved to Prosser in 1954 where Sharon started the 6th grade and she met her best friend Betty Jo (BJ) Royer. Her dad was a Horticulture Inspector for the State and going with her dad she met most of the people around the Prosser area who she would know the rest of her life. Sharon was involved with MYF in the Methodist Church and was on the Prosser High School Drill Team and a candidate for Miss Prosser. She was chosen as a Princess, losing to her best friend Betty Jo Royer. A Junior in high school at a drinking fountain, Sharon met a young man with whom she was destined to spend the rest of her life: Rick Anderson, a local rancher’s youngest son. After 5 years of courtship they married on June 19, 1965 and settled on Sulphur Creek Ranch owned by Rick’s family 8 miles NE of Sunnyside. Sharon being a city girl turned out to be the best ranch hand Rick could have ever imagined. She will be missed, so very much by those who loved her. Sharon is survived by her husband Rick, who was her very best friend. Also survived by 8 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and some cousins in Missouri. She was preceded in death by her parents, her very special aunt, Hazel Martin and her sons Jeffery David and Eric Jerome. Rick and Sharon would like to thank Sarah Jane Emerson, Catrena Cardwell and Aida Reyes, the most wonderful people of Hospice. Also a host of very special friends that have helped Sharon with her long illness. There will be no formal service at this time but there will be a Celebration of “Sharon’s Wonderful Life” sometime in the spring at “Sharon’s House,” her favorite place. Rest in peace, my love! – Rick
