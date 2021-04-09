Sharon Lyne Carlson Hedden

Valley Hills Funeral Home
Born September 18, 1939 in Spokane, Washington to Eric Carlson and Marceline Cavender.
April 8th, 2021 mom went to be with her Lord and Savior, with her beloved family at her side.
Sharon attended grade school in Sunnyside, Washington, high school at Holy Names Academy Seattle, Washington, and continued her education by attending Seattle U, U of W, YVCC and Central Washington University.
Married Bernie Hedden in 1961 raised four active children. Sharon worked full time at St. Elizabeth’s/Providence Yakima until retirement as a Medical Technologist. Mom was always attending one of our events, from horse shows, sporting events, rodeos and skiing trips along with vacations going to the beach in the truck and camper. Mom was an avid skier and golfer, she traveled the States and Europe skiing with her travel buddies. Her last BIG travel was with 22 family members to Costa Rica in 2017.
Member of St Mary’s Parish White Swan, Washington, assisted teaching RCIA, Bible Study classes and Vacation Bible School.
Proceeded in death by her mother Marceline and father Eric Carlson, beloved granddaughters Victoria Martin and Hudson Hedden.
Surviving family includes daughters, Colleen Martin, son in law Jerry Martin, Karolle Hedden, sons Gene Hedden, daughter in law Cindy Hedden, and Norman Hedden. Her grandchildren Bryan (Estelle) Vigil, Jana Vigil, Colt (Karey) Hedden, Crystal (Ryan) Mathwich, Max and Ava Hedden, Jarette Martin, Dash Hedden, Huck and Finn Hedden. Great grandkids Hunter and Penelope, Ty, Luca, Olive, Aira Dawn, Riley, JW, Wade and Waelyn Joy.
Special thank you to Hope Bridge Caregivers for their devoted care during Sharon’s time of need.
