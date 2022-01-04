Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sharon Lou Schut, age 78, died unexpectantly on December 28, 2021, at home. She was born October 2, 1943, at her residence in Montrose, Colorado to parents Lewis and Jewel Brown. They moved to Moxee, Washington in December of 1951. She attended East Valley School District until graduating from the high school in 1961. Sharon entered Yakima Business College’s two-year program and graduated between 1963 and 1964.
Sharon met Dennis Schut in second grade. They were in and out of each other lives until 1965 when their relationship solidified and were married on November 11, 1966. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage until her passing.
Upon graduating from Yakima Business College, she worked for several banking institutions with the last one being Yakima Federal Savings and Loan. She worked there for 18 years before retiring on December 31, 2009.
Sharon’s steadfast faith was exhibited by her service in the Lord’s work (I Corinthians 15:58). She was also a devoted member of East Valley Church for most of her life. Sharon also served in several leadership positions within the Sunday School Department. However, she was most actively involved with the Women’s Guild, which is now known as Women of Faith.
Sharon was a passionate quilter. She made many quilts for her family and friends. Sharon was also an active member with Crossroad Quilters until her health limited her mobility. She was fortunate to attend the annual Christmas party for the quilters group in December of 2021. Sharon also collected thimbles, ceramic eggs, and bald eagles.
Sharon enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, and playing cards, board games and dominoes.
Sharon is survived by her husband Dennis, daughter Denise and son Todd. She is also survived by her grandchildren Duane, KatyLou and Zane; and just became a great-grandmother to two-month-old Rylee. Sharon is preceded in death by father Lewis, mother Jewel, sister Joyce, brother-in-law Romie, father-in-law Irwin and mother-in-law Elsie.
Viewing is scheduled on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, from 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm at Brookside Funeral Home and Crematory (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). Funeral Services will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park (3001 Terrace Heights Drive, Yakima, WA, 98901) on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 1:00 pm. A Celebration Gathering will occur at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to East Valley Church via Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, WA 98936) who is caring for the family. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
