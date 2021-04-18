Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
Sharon Leslie Uptain-Ocker, 63 years of age of Yakima, Washington, left us to be with God on April 6, 2021 after a short but valiant fight with cancer in Seattle, Washington.
Sharon was born on October 11, 1957 in Glendale, California to Lester Douglas Uptain and Rosemary Uptain. She moved to Washington in 1969, and graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1975. Sharon has three sisters residing in Yakima: Carol Owens, Rosanne Froehlich and Gail Uptain, with a large family of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sharon is survived by husband, Lyle Ocker of 27 years, married September 11, 1995, son Zachary Uptain, his wife Kendra and their daughter Aria, daughter Anna Uptain-Ocker, her partner John Fisher, their son Dean Daniel Fisher, as well as six grandchildren, Johnathon, Lakai, Isabella, Kael, Harmonie and Gisell; DJ Mattieson, wife Brittney, their children William and Maggie, Nathan Ocker, wife Kimberly and their daughter Savannah, and mother-in-law Monita Bloomfield Ocker.
Sharon was brilliant with numbers. Extremely intelligent! She loved her job as a bookkeeper for Hansen Fruit in Yakima for 21 years! She was more than a bookkeeper and to watch her work was impressive, dare to try to keep up with her on a 10 key! 240 strokes per minute while multi-tasking, she was amazing!
Sharon loved to read, all kinds of crafts and ceramics, loved to go to the movies, her homelife and especially she loved to cook! Her gift wrapping with homemade bows were so gorgeous that everyone instantly knew exactly who it was from! Holidays were always so special, but Christmas, because of all that wrapping and decorating, was truly Sharon’s favorite!
Exceptional quality, just like her! Everything she did was from love! It’s no secret that Sharon loved to play her BINGO at St. Joe’s in Union Gap, which is part of the reason Sharon and Lyle just opened the restaurant, Dexter’s on Main inside St. Joe’s Bingo Hall, she dreamed of doing this for years, for her and her family!
Sharon had an amazing sense of humor, she was extremely witty, intelligent and strongly opinionated, loved jokes and had an infectious laugh that made anyone smile! She was so much fun! Amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend! Her friendships were life long, no matter how close or far away. Shirley knows that and certainly Karen Ford Simeri, cousin and best friend since childhood. Sharon’s husband, Lyle, was her closest and best friend, their loving marriage started with an amazing honeymoon cruise in Mexico!
Sharon will be sorely missed by all who knew her and especially by those who loved her! Sharon always said, “I love you to the Moon and back.”
Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4:00-7:00 pm with Celebration of Life to follow on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 am, both at Brookside Funeral Home (500 W. Prospect, Moxee, WA 98936). After the service, Inurnment will be held at Terrace Heights Memorial Park followed by a Luncheon at Brookside Gardens. The Celebration of Life will be LIVE streamed and made available to view by using a link at the bottom of Sharon’s obituary on our website www.brooksidefuneral.com where memories and condolences can also be shared.
