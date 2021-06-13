Sharon Lee Handy, 80 years old, born June 23rd, 1940 in Tacoma, Washington, passed Jan. 18th, 2021 at Cottage in the Meadow, Yakima, Washington.
Sharon grew up in Wapato, Washington. In 1956 she married Deo Rogers and they had 3 children: Dana Rogers, Don Rogers, and Cindy Rogers Soptich. Sharon was a house wife for many years, raising her children that she loved so dearly, and also many foster children for several years of her life. Sharon really loved children and was very active in the development of Children’s Village and Children’s Miracle Network. She participated in yard and bake sales to raise money for the cause, and received an achievement award for her contributions. Sharon retired after many years of working at Yakima Memorial Hospital. In 1982 she met the love of her life Larry Handy. They married in 1985 and had a loving “happy ever after” relationship for 35 years. They traveled and enjoyed several trips back to the east coast to visit Larry’s family.
She had a heart of gold and was ready to help anyone in need. Sharon was a member of Grace of Christ Presbyterian Church where she met and loved many friends and was very active in programs and small groups. She loved camping, fishing, vacation trips to different places, Nascar on TV and at Yakima Speedway, spending time with the NASCAR Gals and great times with special ladies at TOPS.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Joe and Helen Campbell, her mother Lorraine Campbell Underwood, 4 brothers, and 4 sisters. Sharon is survived by husband Larry Handy, brothers Clifford, Larry, and Mike Underwood, sisters Linda Rex (Dale) and Debra Swenson (Warren), her children Dana Rogers (Candy), Don Rogers (Brenda), and Cynthia (Pat Soptich), grandchildren Julie Kunert (Mike), Coy Rogers (Amy), Christopher Rogers, Justin, Tambi, and Damon Newton, Nathan Soptich (Mandi), Nicholas Soptich (Amy), and Sean Soptich (Misty), 16 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, and her life long friend Sharon Cheney. Sharon, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great-Great Grandma will be deeply missed by all of us, she truly was a great lady. All are invited to celebrate Sharon’s life on what would have been her 81st birthday at the Grace Of Christ Presbyterian Church in Yakima June 23rd at 2 pm.
