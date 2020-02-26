On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, Sharon Lee (Chisholm) Eggleston, 77, went to be with her Lord. Sharon lived her whole life holding the hope of heaven, longing for reunion with her Savior. We are certain she was not disappointed.
Sharon was born on February 9, 1943, in Portland, Oregon, the only surviving child of Vollie and Lois (Crawford) Chisholm. She trusted Jesus as her Savior at the age of four and immediately began sharing Jesus with others. She graduated from high school and attended the Rio Grande Bible Institute in Edinburg, Texas, to learn Spanish. In 1966, she attended a Spanish-language school in Guadalajara, Mexico. In 1968, she met the love of her life, Bill Eggleston, at the Eleventh Hour Missionary Crusade in Pharr, Texas. After a short courtship, Bill and Sharon were married on May 25, 1968.
Bill and Sharon enjoyed 52 years of a loving marriage together. They served as missionaries in Linares N.L., Mexico, from 1971-1975 and in South Texas from 1976-1980. During those years, they welcomed three sons, David, Jonathan, and Steven.
In 1980, Bill and Sharon moved their family to Yakima, WA, and made the agreement that Bill would provide for her and she would preach the gospel. Sharon touched the lives of many people with her faithful and consistent witness for Christ. In 1980, she began volunteering at the Yakima Union Gospel Mission in the ladies’ clothing room, sharing the gospel with each woman. She also shared the gospel in Spanish or English with each family who came to receive a food box. Sharon devoted over 32 years of her life to ministry at the Mission.
Sharon loved laughing, sewing, oil painting, drinking GOOD coffee, and teaching all of her boys how to cook. Most of all, she loved all things related to Jesus.
Sharon is survived by her loving husband, Bill, of 52 years, her three sons, David, Jonathan (Rissa), and Steven; her grandchildren, Deborah, Ian and Cara; and her quasi-adopted daughter and granddaughter, Jessica and River; her quasi-adopted son, Erik; and numerous members of the Crawford family.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, March 4th at 3 pm at Freedom Church (903 Lindy Lane Yakima, WA 98901). In lieu of flowers (Sharon would say: “Give me my flowers while I’m here!”), donations in Sharon’s honor can be made to the Union Gospel Mission at 1300 North 1st Street, Yakima, WA 98901.
