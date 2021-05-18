Sharon Lee (Basey) Clements was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend, and businesswoman. She left us on May 9, 2021.
She was born to Wilbur and Mary Basey on August 25, 1940 in the Yakima Valley in Toppenish, Washington. After graduating from Toppenish Senior High School in 1958, Sharon attended WSU in Pullman. During a college holiday break she met her husband of nearly 60 years, Larry Clements. Together they had 3 children: Kevin, Shawn, and Aaron.
Not only was Sharon a loving mother and friend, she was also a skilled businesswoman, building Clements General Construction to an award winning company with her husband.
Sharon is survived by her husband Larry, her children, 4 grandchildren (Aidan, Ian, Kylee, and Orion), 1 great-grandchild (Jonathan), and countless friends.
A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held in Covington on May 20 from noon to 4:00 pm at the Clements family home and graveside services will be held at the Zillah Cemetery on May 21 at noon. In lieu of flowers, the family requests those who wish to express sympathy consider making a donation to their favorite charity in Sharon Clements’ name.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In