Sharon Kay Prine Lantrip passed away on June 22nd, 2020. She was born in Yakima, Washington on November 30th, 1947 to Russell Prine and Gladys Simpson Prine.
Growing up in Yakima, Sharon attended Jefferson Elementary, Washington Jr. High, and A.C. Davis High School, graduating Class of 66. She enjoyed being a part of the class reunion committee, McClure PTA, helping in the cafeteria at Riverside Christian, and Davis Booster Club where she helped organize the Christmas tree lot and spent many years running the corn booth at the fair with her buddy, Bob Vandyke.
Married in 1966 she and Gary enjoyed 53 years together. She truly enjoyed watching their two children, her niece Sara, and four grandchildren grow up. If there was a game, dance recital, band concert, or fundraiser she would be there. She loved her kids and grandkids with all her heart and never missed an opportunity to be a part of their activities. She enjoyed traveling to Seaside, Branson, and to the 11th Armored Cav. Reunions each year with Gary.
Although her ultimate job was that of a homemaker, she spent many years working at Hansen’s Fruit, Roche Fruit, and Subway. Most recently she enjoyed working in the floriculture section at the Washington State Fair and spending time with her best friend, Birtie Sires. Her favorite job by far, was to help take care of her grandsons while her kids worked.
She is survived by her husband Gary Lantrip; son Kenneth Lantrip, of Yakima; daughter Kimberly (Keith) Dugger, of Vancouver; niece Sara (John) and Vivian Richards, of Texas, and her four grandkids: Aaron, Alex, Aimee, and Samuel.
She is preceded in death by her parents Russell and Gladys, brother Bobby, sister-in-law Debbie, and multiple cousins, aunts and uncles whom she loved dearly.
