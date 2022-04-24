Sharon K. Hecker passed away from cancer on April 13, 2022 in Yakima, WA at the age of 72.
Sharon was born in Goldendale on April 24, 1949 to Howard and Shirley Smith. She attended school in Goldendale and graduated from high school in 1967. She and her sister Sandra went to Yakima to pick fruit. Sharon met Larry Hecker while picking fruit. They married and continued working in Yakima.
Both Sharon and Larry worked at Wards until it closed completely. Sharon worked the last several years at St. Vincent in Union Gap. She stopped working when Covid-19 reached Yakima.
Sharon attended the Baptist Church in Union Gap.
Sharon is survived by a sister, Sandra Landenglos, nephews Mickey Landenglos and his family, nephew Nate Landenglos, and niece Tiffany Quantrell and her husband James and four children.
